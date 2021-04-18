adbank (ADB) Price Reaches $0.0121

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One adbank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. adbank has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $184,592.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00067867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.32 or 0.00676196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00088742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00038661 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

