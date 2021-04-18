Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,784 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,921 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Adobe were worth $84,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $525.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.83. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.21 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

