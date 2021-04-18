AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

NYSE:AER opened at $60.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -231.88 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

