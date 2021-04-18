Aeternity Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $81.63 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $130.11 million and $81.63 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 759.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 380,914,895 coins and its circulating supply is 335,093,952 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

