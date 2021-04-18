AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Short Interest Update

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $368,550.00. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGBA Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,146 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 6.19% of AGBA Acquisition worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AGBA opened at $10.54 on Friday. AGBA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 million, a PE ratio of -75.28 and a beta of 0.07.

About AGBA Acquisition

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

