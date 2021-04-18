AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 140.8 days.

AGLNF stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGL Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGL Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

