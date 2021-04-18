Agrello 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $677,809.00 (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $19.65 million and approximately $677,809.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrello coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Agrello has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Agrello

Agrello (DLT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 101,124,581 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars.

