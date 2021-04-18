Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Trimmed by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $287.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.41 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

