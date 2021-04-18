Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 21.4% in March

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. Airports of Thailand Public has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Airports of Thailand Public from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

