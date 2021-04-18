Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $121.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $117.10.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

