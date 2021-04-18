Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post $154.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $151.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $666.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.92 million to $668.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $722.28 million, with estimates ranging from $713.30 million to $730.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $94.90 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

