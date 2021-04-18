Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Position Boosted by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 6,407.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,429,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 650,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

AMLP opened at $31.33 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

