Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 93.9% against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $308.96 million and $54.81 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alien Worlds alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.00281787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004380 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00028486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.65 or 0.00726419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,166.18 or 1.00148755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.94 or 0.00874083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,138,047,930 coins and its circulating supply is 810,790,426 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alien Worlds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alien Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alien Worlds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alien Worlds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.