Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alithya Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Alithya Group worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

