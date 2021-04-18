Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $135.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.57 and its 200 day moving average is $119.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

