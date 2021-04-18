Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 29,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,155,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $14,971,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $495.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $269.51 and a 52 week high of $492.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.01.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

