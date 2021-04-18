Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Sells 1,871 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Paychex stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average is $90.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

