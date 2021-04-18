AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0462 on Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $422,289.38 and $1,441.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00054334 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.