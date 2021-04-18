ALLY (ALY) Trading 14.7% Lower This Week

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. ALLY has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $18,370.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00068056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.71 or 0.00676512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00088566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038642 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

