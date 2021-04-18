Alpaca Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.28 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00278580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004361 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $397.77 or 0.00713791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,535.57 or 0.99658571 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.35 or 0.00831482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.