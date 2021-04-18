Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) Short Interest Update

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,800 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the March 15th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHAC opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,006,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,523,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

