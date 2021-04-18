Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lowered by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,280.05.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,297.76. 1,129,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,857.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,209.71 and a 12 month high of $2,306.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.