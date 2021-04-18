Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,280.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,297.76. 1,129,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,068. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,209.71 and a 1-year high of $2,306.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,109.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,857.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

