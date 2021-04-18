Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is UMB Bank N A MO’s 8th Largest Position

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,282.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,097.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,849.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,205.00 and a 1-year high of $2,296.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.