Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lifted by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,151.57.

GOOGL stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,282.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,827. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,097.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,849.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,205.00 and a 12 month high of $2,296.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

