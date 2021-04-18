Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.6% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $491,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,282.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,097.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,849.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,205.00 and a one year high of $2,296.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,151.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

