Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,151.57.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,282.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,205.00 and a 12 month high of $2,296.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,097.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,849.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.