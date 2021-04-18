Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,434,400 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 3,958,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of ALPP stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20. Alpine 4 has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd., a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision.

