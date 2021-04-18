Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altimmune by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Altimmune by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Altimmune by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Altimmune by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALT opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

