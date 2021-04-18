Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.25 Million

Analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post $148.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. Amarin reported sales of $154.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $665.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.70 million to $716.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $712.73 million, with estimates ranging from $541.10 million to $993.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.77.

Amarin stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,712.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amarin during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

