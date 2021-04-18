América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $4,943,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,954,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,530 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,778,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 47,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

AMX opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

