American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.02 Million

Analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to post $88.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $88.30 million. American Public Education reported sales of $74.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $411.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $477.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $513.83 million, with estimates ranging from $367.10 million to $672.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APEI. William Blair assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

American Public Education stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. American Public Education has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.60 million, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 74.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

