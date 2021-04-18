Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRX. Barclays raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.89 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 163,848 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,296.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 152,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

