Amon Price Reaches $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Amon has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $44,684.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00072135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.57 or 0.00691395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00091100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00042518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.76 or 0.06293703 BTC.

About Amon

AMN is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

