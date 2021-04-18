Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,059 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sealed Air worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEE stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

