Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Zscaler by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Zscaler by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Zscaler by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $862,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,557,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,453. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $192.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.91 and a 200 day moving average of $179.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.28 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.28 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.93.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

