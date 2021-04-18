Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Barnes Group worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on B. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $50.77 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

