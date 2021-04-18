Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 216.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,617 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

