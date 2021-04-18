Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,379 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

NBIX opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $1,221,905.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,749,320.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

