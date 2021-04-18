Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,454 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MongoDB by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MongoDB by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,720 shares of company stock worth $102,985,288 over the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $315.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.83 and a 200 day moving average of $315.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.29 and a 1 year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Macquarie began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.06.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

