Analysts Anticipate Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post -$0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($3.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.60) to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05).

AXSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 105.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

AXSM stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,540. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

