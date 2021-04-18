Analysts Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to post sales of $124.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $145.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $496.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $486.76 million to $504.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $516.27 million, with estimates ranging from $509.26 million to $522.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,706,000 after buying an additional 994,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

