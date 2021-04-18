Analysts Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report earnings per share of ($1.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.20). The Marcus posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 334.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCS shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Marcus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

MCS traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,076. The stock has a market cap of $659.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63.

In other The Marcus news, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $301,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,705.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,941.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,155 shares of company stock worth $4,601,428. 28.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,753,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 442,008 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 725.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 391,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 1,055.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 249,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

