Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.88. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.80 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,536. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

