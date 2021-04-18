Analysts Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report $70.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.44 million and the lowest is $65.20 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted sales of $74.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $285.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.40 million to $307.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $298.74 million, with estimates ranging from $270.30 million to $327.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

