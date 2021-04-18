Analysts Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,187,000 after acquiring an additional 115,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 65,802 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth about $2,004,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,398,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LL traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 474,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $796.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

