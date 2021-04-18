Analysts Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce $27.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $50.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $145.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $299.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $332.07 million, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $637.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $1,396,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $103,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,281. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 237,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,250,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

