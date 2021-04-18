Analyzing Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) and Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) and Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triterras and Clene’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A Clene N/A N/A $270,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Triterras and Clene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33 Clene 0 0 2 0 3.00

Triterras presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.36%. Clene has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 109.22%. Given Triterras’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Triterras is more favorable than Clene.

Risk and Volatility

Triterras has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clene has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triterras and Clene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89% Clene N/A -2.46% -2.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Triterras shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Clene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Triterras beats Clene on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc. operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a topical gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat disease-causing infections, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic. Clene Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

