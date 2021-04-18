Analyzing Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) and VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) and VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of VivoPower International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and VivoPower International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Service Enterprise Group 0 3 7 0 2.70 VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus price target of $64.11, suggesting a potential upside of 1.20%. Given Public Service Enterprise Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Public Service Enterprise Group is more favorable than VivoPower International.

Risk and Volatility

Public Service Enterprise Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VivoPower International has a beta of 4.97, meaning that its share price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and VivoPower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Service Enterprise Group 19.74% 11.30% 3.58% VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and VivoPower International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Service Enterprise Group $10.08 billion 3.18 $1.69 billion $3.28 19.31 VivoPower International $48.70 million 2.36 -$5.10 million N/A N/A

Public Service Enterprise Group has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International.

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats VivoPower International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs. As of December 31, 2020, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 860,000 poles; 54 switching stations with an installed capacity of 38,353 megavolt-amperes (MVA), and 245 substations with an installed capacity of 8,647 MVA; four electric distribution headquarters and five electric sub-headquarters; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, two sub-headquarters, and one meter shop, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, gas, oil-fired, and renewable generation assets. It has total generating output was approximately 52,900 gigawatts hours; and owns and operates 467 MW direct current of photovoltaic solar generation facilities. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

