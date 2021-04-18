Analyzing Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) and Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

0.0% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swisscom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Frontier Communications and Swisscom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $8.11 billion 0.00 -$5.91 billion ($0.92) -0.33 Swisscom $11.53 billion 2.35 $1.68 billion $3.25 16.06

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications. Frontier Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Frontier Communications has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swisscom has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications and Swisscom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications -6.94% -2.14% 0.58% Swisscom 14.80% 19.06% 6.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Frontier Communications and Swisscom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Swisscom 3 2 0 0 1.40

Summary

Swisscom beats Frontier Communications on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 4.1 million customers and 3.5 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed-line and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband and mobile services, such as telephony and broadband services, as well as ICT solutions for residential, business, and wholesale customers. Further, the company provides IT and network services; online and telephone directories; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.